Vermont lawmakers get to work as 2023 legislative session opens

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers gathered at the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to open a new legislative session. House Speaker Jill Krowinski gaveled in the new biennium.

This is the first in-person start of the session since 2020. There are dozens of new members in the House and Senate this year. Child care, paid family leave and housing are all expected to be big issues this session. And Democrats have their sights set on tackling climate change. They plan to reintroduce what they call the Affordable Heat Act.

Floor proceedings and committee meetings will be livestreamed on YouTube for Vermonters to watch.

Our Calvin Cutler will break down what you can expect during this session tonight on the Channel 3 News starting at 4 p.m.

Join us Thursday for live coverage of inauguration day at the Statehouse. Festivities are scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.; we'll join once they get underway. You'll see statewide officeholders take their oaths of office and hear Gov. Phil Scott's inaugural address as he lays out his vision for the next two years.

