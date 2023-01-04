BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! Not much will be happening in the weather for most of today, until we get later in the day. Then we will run into some trouble with some icy conditions.

There will be a few light showers in the morning, but most of the afternoon will be dry, though cloudy. The trouble begins late afternoon & evening when a heavier, steadier batch of rain moves in from the WSW. As that rain moves in, a batch of cold air will be dropping down from Canada, running into that rain. The net result is going to be freezing rain and possible sleet, especially in northern NY during the evening & overnight hours. As the rain continues to move northeastward, the focus for icing conditions will shift to the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire. Anywhere from 0.10″ to as much as 0.50″ of ice could build up on surfaces in northern NY, along the Canadian border in VT, and into the Northeast Kingdom and northern NH. The Thursday morning commute will be slow, slick and pretty treacherous.

Things will improve in the afternoon with slightly warmer air moving in. A trough of low pressure will swing through late in the day with a few valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. Some of those may linger into Friday, and they won’t be amounting to much.

The first full weekend of 2023 is looking okay - lots of clouds, but some sunny breaks. There is a chance for a few snow showers on Monday, then back to partly sunny on Tuesday.

No major snowstorms or real cold air anywhere in sight. But your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to closely track the progress of this slick weather that will be coming at us later today, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

