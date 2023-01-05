Balint: GOP leadership struggle ‘disappointing’

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont’s newly elected Congresswoman -- along with the rest of the new House members -- are waiting to take their oaths and get down to business as the GOP leadership revolt continued on Capitol Hill Thursday.

For a third day, divided Republicans left the speaker’s chair of the U.S. House sitting empty, as party leader Kevin McCarthy failed in a string of ballots to win enough GOP votes to seize the chamber’s gavel.

That means Vermont Congresswoman-elect Becca Balint is still not officially a member of Congress. She says she was concerned prior to this week that McCarthy didn’t have the votes to secure the speakership but she admits she didn’t see this coming.

“I’m not surprised that he didn’t have the votes the first day. I thought by now the Republican Conference would have gotten their act together and I would be sworn in. It’s day three, so it’s surprising and really disappointing,” she said.

Without a speaker, Balint and other members can’t set up their offices and engage in constituent services, which she calls frustrating.

