BFA Fairfax holds school tour to promote bond

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) -Residents of Fairfax can learn more about the 36.5 million dollar improvement project of BFA-Fairfax.

Building tours to see where the proposed work will begin at 5 p.m. with an official hearing starting around 6 p.m.

The bond revote is this Tuesday, January 10th. Residents can vote in person at the Middle School gym, or by mail.

For those voting absentee, ballots must be in no later than tomorrow at 4 PM.

The school said the bond would pay for new classrooms, office space, and a fire sprinkler system.

Leaders said the estimated annual tax impact for the next fiscal year could range from $98 to $176 depending on the value of your home.

They said the tax impact will likely be greater in the fiscal year 2025.

