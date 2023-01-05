Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

TUNBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) -Vermont State Police are looking for a Siberian Husky they say may have been stolen from a Tunbridge home.

Troopers say the pup, 2-year-old Tundra, was reported stolen from a home on New Brighton Hill Road yesterday.

The man who called it in told police he believes it happened between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Vermont State Police want you to give them a call if you spot the dog.

