Experts recommend removing Christmas tree by January to prevent fire

It has been nearly two weeks since Christmas and fire safety advocates are hoping trees are down and out of the house.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:01 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The National Fire Protection Association said one-third of U.S. home fires involving Christmas trees happen in January.

They said the longer fresh trees remain in homes, the longer they present a risk. As trees dry out and become more flammable over time.

On average each year between 2016 and 2020, the NFPA said 160 home structure fires began with Christmas trees in the U.S.

