Fancy felines return to Burlington this weekend

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The annual Vermont Cat Show returns to South Burlington this weekend, drawing in cat owners and cat lovers from all over the region.

There’s quite a bit to the cat show. Spectators can talk with owners about their pets before or after they’ve been judged by representatives from the Cat Fanciers Association. For some, it’s an opportunity to see a lot of cats under one roof.

“In the afternoon, you have the Parade of Breeds, which is done by an old CFA judge, and she’s the one talking to the people. People can ask all of the questions regarding that breed, and she can give all the answers,” said the association’s Pierre Rivard.

Dozens of cat breeds are expected to be on show this weekend with 127 felines registered to attend. Many of the cats being judged are purebred show cats, but not all of them.

“We also have the household pet, which if the cat is friendly... because I’ve seen some judges the cat just gets on their shoulder and starts licking the judges,” Rivard said.

Top competitors from will move on to the regional round and could eventually make it to the international level. Rivard says the show is a big hit and they’re hoping that’s the case this year, too. “Some people like to see cats, they like to show their children how to behave with animals, and that’s part of it,” Rivard said.

The show runs January 7th and 8th from 10 to 4. at the Doubletree hotel in South Burlington. Tickets for adults are $10 bucks. Seniors and kids get in for $7 -- cash only.

