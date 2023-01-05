Gov. Phil Scott to be sworn in today for fourth term

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Governor Phil Scott is set to deliver his inaugural address today.

After being sworn in by the Chief Justice, the Governor will administer the oaths of office to the newly elected Treasurer, Secretary of State, Auditor of Accounts, and Attorney General.

It’s all happening in the House Chamber at the State House today at 2 p.m.

You can watch it live on Channel 3 with special coverage beginning at the start of the ceremony. The ceremony will also be streamed live on Youtube.

