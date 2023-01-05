Green Mountain Club purchases more land to preserve the Long Trail

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Another stretch of Vermont’s Long Trail is protected. That’s as The Green Mountain Club secures a deal to buy another 100-foot stretch, or about 13 acres, in Johnson.

The non-profit which helps manage the trail, said these deals with private land owners only happen every few years and gets the club closer to preserving all 272 miles.

The Long Trail is the oldest continuous footpath in the United States, and for the first time in Long Trail history, this section is now publicly owned, not private.

“Sometimes the ability to have that trail be open to the public is at risk. So the club really works with private landowners just willing landowners. And tries to come up with some conservation arrangement,” said Mike Debonis with the Green Mountain Club.

The Green Mountain Club works to secure private land all over the long trail which made up about a third of the 272 miles.

GMC’s Mike Debonis said deals are made every few years with the club eying this section for decades.

“It’s an important link in the chain and so we protect this piece of the Long Trail, but it also creates a buffer for the state land there’s a really narrow strip of state land as the trail is on so enables land managers a little bit more flexibility in managing the trail in the future,” said Debonis.

The club bought the land for $80,000 when it came up for sale, funded by a partnership between the state and multiple organizations.

State land conservation program manager Gannon Osborn and GMC say hikers won’t notice anything different when hiking because it’s always been open. But the purchase makes management easier and allows for a parking lot to be built, essentially adding a new trailhead to the area.

“This area actually there were people who were parking on the road. So this is actually where we think that this could improve safety for accessing the trail and getting people off the roadway,” said Gannon Osborn with the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.

The $10,000 lot will be six to ten spots, and Gannon said it will be open for the summer hiking season.

The Green Mountain Club said they have 6 miles of private land left on the long trail to acquire, but that it’s not easy land to come by. Debonis says those properties are either not for sale or the landowners aren’t interested in selling them right now.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.