Inmate at St. Albans prison seriously injured in fight

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating a fight between two inmates at the Northwest State Correctional Facility that left one hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

It happened Thursday around 2 p.m. at the Northwest State Correctional Facility. THe Vermont State Police say an apparent fight in a cell between Jeffrey Hall, 55, and Mbyayenge Mafuta, 21, left Hall with serious injuries. Police say he is = in critical condition at the University of Vermont Medical Center.

The cause of the brawl remains under investigation and the case will be forwarded to the Franklin County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Mafuta was charged in August with causing tens of thousands of dollars in property damage to South End homes and the city bus terminal. Police have said he has a long rap sheet with more than 100 incidents.

