Report: Vermont wage growth up 8.1% in ‘22

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters saw higher wages in 2022, according to the payroll processing firm ADP.

The state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 8.1%. Wages grew over 14% for young workers and over 10% percent for workers in leisure and hospitality.

The report says workers who switched jobs in the last year saw over 15% wage growth since 2021.

