Report: Vermont wage growth up 8.1% in ‘22
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 3:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters saw higher wages in 2022, according to the payroll processing firm ADP.
The state’s year-over-year change in annual pay was 8.1%. Wages grew over 14% for young workers and over 10% percent for workers in leisure and hospitality.
The report says workers who switched jobs in the last year saw over 15% wage growth since 2021.
