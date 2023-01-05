Women’s business ‘Start Up’ course aims to knock down obstacles

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s an opportunity for women in Vermont to learn about opening their own businesses by enrolling in a class that begins later this month.

It’s called Start Up and it’s presented by the group Mercy Connections. The course is designed to help women, non-binary, and trans people develop a business plan that they can use to get their new venture off the ground.

“We like to think that it’s really holistic in terms of our approach. So we talk about time management, we talk about what it might feel like to run an own your own business, the barriers you might bump into, how to resource herself to be able to kind of face those types of obstacles,” said the group’s Claire Wheeler.

The course costs $2,500 and there is financial help available through VSAC. It starts January 25th and runs through May 11.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.