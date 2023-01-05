BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cloudy skies will continue into the end of the work week with some scattered rain and snow showers. Temperatures will be above normal again for Friday with highs back in the upper 30s and low 40s. Any lingering precipitation will taper off on Friday night leaving us with dry skies for the weekend.

The weekend will start with mostly cloudy skies on Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures in the mid 30s. We’ll finally see a chance to see some sunshine on Sunday with partly sunny skies. Highs will be closer to normal than they have been in a while with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s.

The weather ahead next week looks mainly quiet. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with just the chance of snow showers on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 30s most of the week with the chance of colder conditions by next Thursday and Friday. Highs by the end of next week will be in the mid to upper 20s.

