BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! Sure enough, there was some icing with the rain that came through last night, but it was mainlyi confined to far northern NY and a bit into the Northeast Kingdom & northern New Hampshire. So, roads and walkways will be slick until around mid-morning when the temperatures come back up enough to melt that ice.

The rest of the day will be fairly quiet and dry - just a lot of clouds, although there may be a sunny break or two in the afternoon.

The last part of the frontal system that has been affecting us will swing through on Friday with just a few valley rain showers and mountain snow showers. By the end of the day on Friday, the snow showers will only amount to a dusting to 2 or 3 inches in some of the higher elevations, especially the farther east you are.

The weekend is looking okay - lots of clouds on Saturday, but also some sunny breaks. There will be more sunshine on Sunday, although it will be just a bit colder - basically just normal January weather instead of the well-above-normal temperatures that we have seen lately (normal high and low in Burlington is now 30° and 15° respectively).

It will warm back up again on Monday & Tuesday with a good deal of sunshine. There may be a few snow showers and possible blustery conditions on Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will continue to monitor the changes in the weather over the next few days, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest information, on-air and online. -Gary

