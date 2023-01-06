Burlington Fire Department recaps their busy year

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Burlington firefighters had a more busy year than usual in 2022.

According to a social media post, crews responded to nearly 9,883 calls for service.

That’s an increase of about 1,594 calls from 2021.

Firefighters said that’s by far the largest increase in a single year in recent history.

The majority of the calls were for EMS help, including car crashes and technical rescues.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

