Chittenden County Sherriff ready to hand over reins

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The same man has led the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department for nearly four decades, but this year he decided it’s time to retire. Our Cam Smith sat down with Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin as he prepares to hand over the reins.

“It’s just outstanding and I’m going to miss it,” said Sheriff Kevin McLaughlin, whose career with the Chittenden County Sheriff’s Department started in 1973, when he was offered a position to provide security at the Shelburne Museum. But his roots within the department date back to the 1950s, when his father Earle served as sheriff. “Being a part of my family and growing up in the system, it was almost like right here on my left shoulder.”

McLaughlin worked under his dad until Earle retired in 1977. Making his way through the ranks, McLaughlin was first elected sheriff in 1987, inheriting a lot of room for improvement. “I started off as a deputy, then I became a sergeant, and then a lieutenant. I realized that we needed to move on in the new world. We needed two employees. We needed full-time staff not a lot of part-time staff because we were taking on more contracts, more things that required somebody in a full-time capacity,” he said.

The department currently has nearly two dozen full-time and part-time officers and provides services including prisoner transport, traffic and construction details, patrols in Jericho, Underhill, and Westford, and serving papers for the court.

McLaughlin says in recent years, the nature of the job has shifted, citing the move to defund departments. “Do I love this job? I love this job, but it has so many fingers coming at you from so many different directions that it’s constantly moving. And I would say the last five years have probably been the most difficult in the last 45 put together,” he said.

While McLaughlin prepares to retire, Lt. Daniel Gamelin, a 40-year veteran on the force, will take over. He was elected without opposition in November. Gamelin says on top of the work they already do, he’d like to see the department do more, like added patrols in the county. “There’s towns here that are not seeing any law enforcement at all in their communities and it’s a lack of having personnel. I would love to address that with these towns that need help but I’d need manpower to do that,” he said.

Gamelin will officially be sworn in as sheriff in February. McLaughlin says he plans to stay on as a deputy for at least one more year to help ensure a smooth transition.

