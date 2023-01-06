Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off

Farmers thinking about phosphorus can be paid for green practices.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Farmers thinking about phosphorus can be paid for green practices.

Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program.

Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance.

So in theory the better they do the more money they could make.

All applications are due by January 20th and they will be competitively ranked and reviewed.

To see how the calculations are made and apply for the program, visit the Vermont Agency of Food and Markets website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
File photo
Inmate at St. Albans prison seriously injured in fight
A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the...
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
Vermont was hit with a massive ice storm in January 1998. - File photo
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
Tundra
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

Latest News

This morning’s first Snowplow Spotlight truck’s name would usually be appropriate for this time...
Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike
This morning’s first Snowplow Spotlight truck’s name would usually be appropriate for this time...
Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike
Burlington firefighters had a more busy year than usual in 2022.
Burlington Fire Department recaps their busy year
Farmers thinking about phosphorus can be paid for green practices.
Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off
Today marks two years since the January 6th insurrection, and the fallout is still felt across...
Rep. Kuster remembers Jan. 6th from inside the capitol