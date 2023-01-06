Farmers could earn money by cutting down phosphorus run-off

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Farmers thinking about phosphorus can be paid for green practices.

Applications are now open for the Vermont Pay for Performance Program.

Farmers that are reducing the phosphorus losses from the fields will be paid based on performance.

So in theory the better they do the more money they could make.

All applications are due by January 20th and they will be competitively ranked and reviewed.

To see how the calculations are made and apply for the program, visit the Vermont Agency of Food and Markets website.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.