John Becker wins program-record 265th game at UVM

Passes Tom Brennan on wins list
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 1:15 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a wire-to-wire victory over Bryant on Thursday, the UVM men’s basketball team improved to 2-0 in conference play, and in doing so, head coach John Becker earned his 265th win at the helm, putting him alone in first place on the program’s all-time win list.

“I’d love to thank all my former players, former coaches, staff people, the University of Vermont for giving me this opportunity,” Becker said postgame. “...to coach [Tom] Brennan for getting this thing going and making it a good, cool job. I have so much to appreciate and be thankful for. It seems surreal, and I’m glad its kind of over and we can get back to just focusing on the guys.”

Brennan, who was the previous all-time wins leader, sat courtside for the game, and shared a celebratory hug with Becker after the final buzzer.

