Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats

The Frat Rats
The Frat Rats(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for some loyal, intelligent companions, meet the Frat Rats!

Thad, Jackson, Jason, Aidan, Lincoln, and Trent are rodent brothers currently waiting to find their forever home at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

They are only a few months old and love to jump, run, and do tricks. Because rats are very social creatures, they make great companions, despite their reputation.

You don’t have to adopt all of them at once, but they do need to go in pairs.

You can learn more about the amazing animals at the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

