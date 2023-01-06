Rep. Kuster remembers Jan. 6th from inside the capitol

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Friday marks two years since the January 6th insurrection, and the fallout is still felt across the country.

New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster said the nation can’t afford to forget what happened on January 6th and must take steps to stop it from happening again.

In s statement, Kuster recalled the chaos of that day and said justice and accountability have never been more important.

“I escaped the House Gallery less than 30 seconds before the mob reached the same hallway, threatening to harm Members of Congress and disrupt the results of the 2020 presidential election. That is how close we came – not just Members of Congress, but the American people and the future of our democracy,” she said. “As we head into the 118th Congress and witness the chaos that persists in the Republican Party, justice and accountability have never been more important. We cannot forget the horrors of the January 6th insurrection. We cannot allow those who sought to undermine our democracy to get away with their crimes. We cannot forget the brutality of the former president’s supporters or the bravery of our United States Capitol Police and D.C. Police officers. We cannot allow anyone to rewrite history or erase the reality of what happened that day.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.