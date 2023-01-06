Saranac Police unveil crimefighting app

SARANAC LAKE, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Saranac Police Department has a new website along with what they are calling a digital crime-fighting tool for the public.

The website was developed with the help of Crimewatch Technologies to give those with mobile devices and social media direct access to crime and public-safety-related information.

Police Chief Darin Perrotte says that he believes the new tool will establish better communication and trust between police and the public.

They are encouraging people to download the Crimewatch mobile app.

