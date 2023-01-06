Scott administration presents budget adjustment

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 6, 2023
MONTPELIER Vt. (WCAX) - The Scott administration Friday unveiled a mid-year spending plan to funnel more resources to Vermont’s small communities.

The Budget Adjustment Act allows state leaders to make tweaks to last year’s budget. And once again, the state is seeing extra cash from federal stimulus. In his inaugural address on Thursday, the governor stressed the need to bring infrastructure to rural areas. Every town is receiving thousands in federal stimulus but many are short-staffed and can’t fill out applications or see infrastructure projects through. State leaders want to spend three million dollars to help towns hire staff.

“If we don’t have the applications from the small towns, then the projects won’t get the funding. We’re trying to balance making sure everyone has a chance at this opportunity with some of the schedules and timelines we’re restricted by,” said Doug Farnham with the Agency of Administration.

The budget adjustment proposal also funnels millions for state IT, hospital, and corrections staffing as well as low-income assistance programs like Reach Up and SNAP.

