Simple fraud avoidance resolutions for the new year

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Avoiding fraud in the new year -- if it wasn’t on your list of resolutions, experts say it probably should be.

The Better Business Bureau has five rules to follow to reduce that risk. They include:

Resolving to be cautious with your email and not click on links from unsolicited emails.

Never send money to strangers. You might not get it back if it’s a scammer because it’s hard to trace.

Do research before buying online. You don’t want to get duped by a fake business.

Be careful when sharing personal information including birthdays, addresses, social security numbers, or financial information.

Be smart about what you post on social media.

“Be careful about including your personal information and you’re not just sharing these fun quizzes or fun deals on your social media. Start by -- after this -- go review your privacy settings. Make sure you are keeping your network just that -- of friends and family,” said the BBB’s Paula Fleming.

Some people have resolved to do more cooking at home and less eating out in the new year. The BBB recently put out a reminder to people about meal delivery services. Those are where a company sends you pre-measured ingredients so that you can get through dinner faster.

They say to make sure you read the fine print to understand what you’re signing up for and what cancelation policies look like.

