Snowplow Spotlight: Sub Zero and Milton Mike

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This morning’s first Snowplow Spotlight truck’s name would usually be appropriate for this time of year: Sub Zero.

Dennis Bingham will drive Sub Zero around Route 111 in Derby, Morgan, and Brighton.

He said he thinks the name is fitting because the Morgan area is well known for its cold and snowy weather.

Bingham has been with VTrans for 28 years!!

Milton Mike is also waiting for some snow to fall!

This truck was named by kids at Milton Elementary School and it’s driven by Don Tedesco.

Don has been with VTrans for three years.

Kids at Milton Elementary got to meet Don and the truck last year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.