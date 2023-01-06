Topsy turvy weather won’t stop University Games

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - A run of mild weather leading up to next week’s World University Games in Lake Placid might be less than ideal, but officials say the snow and ice will be ready for the athletes.

January in Lake Placid usually means snow-covered surfaces and a frozen-solid Mirror Lake. But with the games set to begin next week, only remnants of early winter snow can be seen in most areas and lake’s not safe to walk on, let alone skate. But organizers say thanks to new technology, athletes will still be able to compete on good snow and ice surfaces.

“I think we are in a very very good place to have world-class quality competition,” said games spokesman Jon Lundin.

Over at Whiteface Mountain, the warm weather of late will not put a damper on skiing and snowboarding. “It’s been a challenging couple weeks with weather but we had some good temperatures in early to mid-December where we made 95% of the snow we need for the event, so we are in a good spot right now,” said the ski area’s Aaron Kellett.

Crews on Friday were putting the final touches on the venue and blowing snow on recreational trails. Part of the widespread facility upgrades in Lake Placid included investing in cutting-edge snow blowers to ensure when the temperatures are right, the mountain can take advantage. “It’s been warm, it’s been cold, it’s been warm, it’s been cold, it rained, it snowed -- we’ve seen all of it, but these upgrades have allowed us to really maximize our efficiency with our snow-making system. When we can make snow, we can make a lot of snow,” Kellett said.

The same goes for Mount Van Hoevenberg, where cross-country skiing events will take place. They have similarly been able to make the most of cold weather to get a good base layer of snow down and be ready for the athletes, some of who are already out practicing.

Another outdoor sport, long-track speed skating, will be on the Oval in front of the high school. The mild weather won’t put a damper on those events either. “We have a great refrigeration system that is really more efficient than what we used to run and has the capacity to handle different weather, so we are really looking forward to using that and making sure we are ready for the games,” said ORDA’s Chadd Cassidy.

Those looking at the forecast are still holding out hope for a wintry start to the games.

The opening ceremony of the FISU World University Games is next Thursday.

