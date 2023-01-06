Vt. health officials release previously unidentified COVID deaths

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -- Vermont health officials Friday said a new analysis of data has resulted in the reporting of 86 additional COVID-associated deaths not previously reported.

The Vermont Department of Health says most of the deaths occurred in 2022 and bring the total pandemic death toll to 877 as of January 6.

Officials say deaths are reported by the state’s medical examiner and must be manually entered. They say an analyst late last year found several reports that had not been entered. They say a combination of reduction in staffing and human error resulted in the reporting discrepancy.

“The Health Department is dedicated to consistent surveillance and accurate reporting,” Vt. Health Commissioner Mark Levine said in a statement. “I regret that these data were not reported in a more timely manner, but it is important to understand that because these deaths occurred over time – and spread across many months from across the state – we are confident this would not have had an impact on the trajectory of the data or on our approach to the pandemic.”

Officials say while Vermont’s death rate will now increase from 126 per 100,000 to 140 per 100,000, it is still the lowest in the continental U.S., according to the CDC.

