Vt. officials estimate $2M damage from Christmas storm, seek FEMA disaster assessment

The storm has left thousands in Vermont without power, and state leaders warn that for some,...
The storm has left thousands in Vermont without power, and state leaders warn that for some, the outages could last for days.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 9:24 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont emergency management officials say last month’s Christmas winter storm caused an estimated $2 million in damage and that they are asking FEMA for a disaster assessment.

The December 23-24 storm caused widespread power outages across the state leaving some homes in the dark for up to a week. The request asks for assessments in Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Essex, Franklin, Grand Isle, and Orleans counties.

“This storm was significant for Vermonters and Vermont’s utilities,” Vermont Emergency Management Director Erica Bornemann said in a statement. “Municipal, nonprofit, and public utilities worked for several days to restore electric service to tens of thousands of customers in rural areas of Vermont. Some smaller electric departments spent hundreds of thousands to over a million dollars on repairs, far exceeding their yearly budgets for emergency work.”

A federal disaster declaration could reimburse municipal and nonprofit utilities for 75% of restoration costs. A declaration could also reimburse municipalities for 75% of their costs.

The assessments will begin next week.

