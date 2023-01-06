Vt. program provides support for women behind bars

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons.

DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at the Tapestry program in Brattleboro. According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, 75% of women in prisons nationwide are survivors of domestic violence. Likewise, 82% of women in prisons suffered serious abuse during childhood.

Darren Perron spoke with Kylen Veilleux, the DIVAS program services coordinator.

Related Stories:

Former Vt. inmate advocates for equal parental visitation rights

First Vt. inmate to receive gender-affirming surgery

WCAX Investigates: The Price of Delayed Justice

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
File photo
Inmate at St. Albans prison seriously injured in fight
A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the...
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
Vermont was hit with a massive ice storm in January 1998. - File photo
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
Tundra
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

Latest News

Assemblyman Lester Chang, R-Brooklyn, arrives in the Assembly Chamber on the opening day of the...
NY Dems won’t expel GOP lawmaker despite residency concerns
SDF
Pets with Potential: Meet the Frat Rats - clipped version
SDF
Vt. program provides support for women behind bars
File photo
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes