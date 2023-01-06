Vt. program provides support for women behind bars

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Network Against Domestic and Sexual Violence runs a program called DIVAS that provides support and resources to women incarcerated in Vermont prisons.

DIVAS stands for Discussing Intimate Violence and Accessing Support, and they run weekly meetings at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility and at the Tapestry program in Brattleboro. According to the U.S. Dept. of Justice, 75% of women in prisons nationwide are survivors of domestic violence. Likewise, 82% of women in prisons suffered serious abuse during childhood.

Darren Perron spoke with Kylen Veilleux, the DIVAS program services coordinator.

