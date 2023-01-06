Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Jess Langlois
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:14 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.

Light, scattered valley rain and high terrain snow showers will continue this evening, becoming confined to the mountains into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures will be closer to normal than any day we’ve seen so far this year. Highs will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s for most, warmest in the southern valleys.

Sunday will finally be a typical January day, starting in the teens with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll even get to see the sun! By Monday milder air returns and there’s a chance to see some snow showers by Tuesday.

We’ll be right on the edge of a cooler than normal airmass mid to late week, meaning we’ll likely have a few days of highs in the mid to upper 20s. The overall weather pattern will be quiet through much of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
File photo
Inmate at St. Albans prison seriously injured in fight
A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the...
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
Vermont was hit with a massive ice storm in January 1998. - File photo
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later
Tundra
Dog reported stolen from Tunbridge home

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
WCAX Weather
Late night weather forecast