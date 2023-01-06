BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! Today’s weather was a mixed bag depending on where you live. Some areas saw a fresh coating to 3″ of snow, meanwhile the Burlington area and the broader valleys of western Vermont saw another spring-like day with scattered rain showers and temperatures in the low 40s.

Light, scattered valley rain and high terrain snow showers will continue this evening, becoming confined to the mountains into early Saturday morning. Saturday will be a mainly cloudy day. Temperatures will be closer to normal than any day we’ve seen so far this year. Highs will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s for most, warmest in the southern valleys.

Sunday will finally be a typical January day, starting in the teens with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. We’ll even get to see the sun! By Monday milder air returns and there’s a chance to see some snow showers by Tuesday.

We’ll be right on the edge of a cooler than normal airmass mid to late week, meaning we’ll likely have a few days of highs in the mid to upper 20s. The overall weather pattern will be quiet through much of next week.

Have a great weekend!

-Jess Langlois

