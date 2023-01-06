Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:20 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Friday, everyone! It certainly has not looked or felt like January so far this month (and year), but we will get a little bit of winter weather today, mainly in our southern areas, as a fast-moving disturbance swings through with a bit of accumulating snow.

That disturbance will bring some valley rain showers, but also some snow, especially in the higher elevations. The snow will only amount to around 1-3″ of accumulation by the end of the day, mainly in elevations above 1500 feet, and especially in Bennington & Windham counties. The rest of the area will be getting in on just a few, scattered rain & snow showers, which won’t amount to much.

The first full weekend of 2023 is looking pretty good. There will be lots of clouds on Saturday for most of the day, but the sky will be clearing out late in the day, setting us up for a Sunday with a lot of sun.

Most of next week is looking fairly quiet, but a cold front will swing through on Tuesday with a few rain/snow showers. That front will bring in a quick shot of colder air for mid/late next week, but nothing too outrageous - just closer to typical mid-January weather.

Have a great weekend, all! -Gary

