Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond

DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon.

Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice.

Authorities say another man took a boat out to try to save them but couldn’t get back to shore.

Crews rescued both victims and the dog.

