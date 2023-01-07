Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:38 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Two rescues on Joe’s Pond in Danville Thursday afternoon.
Just after 2:30 p.m. Danville and Peacham fire crews responded to Sandy Beach Lane on the Cabot side of Joe’s Pond for a report a man and dog fell through the ice.
Authorities say another man took a boat out to try to save them but couldn’t get back to shore.
Crews rescued both victims and the dog.
Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.