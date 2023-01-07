H.S. hoops for Thursday, January 5th

Scores and highlights from around the state
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOYS BASKETBALL

CVU 66, BFA - St. Albans 49

Mt. Mansfield 51, Essex 38

Mid Vermont Christian 73, Craftsbury 28

Brattleboro 49, MSJ 37

Rivendell 75, Oxbow 28

White River Valley 72, Sharon 42

South Burlington 60, Colchester 52

Vergennes 62, Stowe 30

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Long Trail 78, Mill River 17

Arlington 50, MSJ 31

Lyndon 44, Harwood 33

Peoples 57, Oxbow 49

Green Mountain 51, Proctor 34

Lake Region 53, U-32 28

Randolph 51, Montpelier 48

Fair Haven 41, Burr and Burton 27

Spaulding 50, Lamoille 43

Leland & Gray 54, Bellows Falls 42

Springfield 42, Woodstock 22

Windsor 60, Brattleboro 25

