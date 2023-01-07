N.H. Rep. Kuster sworn in for sixth term

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Congresswoman Annie Kuster was officially sworn in for a historic sixth term representing New Hampshire’s second district in Congress.

Kuster says, “The 118th Congress is sure to bring its own set of challenges and opportunities, and I am looking forward to fighting for New Hampshire values here in Washington. From addressing the addiction and mental health epidemic to solving our workforce issues and lowering costs and strengthening our economy, there is so much work to be done to deliver for the American people.”

“As Chair of the New Democrat Coalition in this new Congress, I am excited to get to work delivering common-sense solutions to the kitchen table issues that matter most to New Hampshire. I will stand up to anyone or work with anyone to get things done for New Hampshire and to build a brighter future for all. While our goal is to find common ground, we will not turn a blind eye to dangerous rhetoric from far-right extremists. Onward!”

