Police: 12-year-old girl arrested after stabbing, killing younger brother

Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.
Police in Oklahoma said they have taken a 12-year-old girl into custody for stabbing her brother.(File image | SEInnovation via Canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Oklahoma are investigating a deadly stabbing involving a young brother and sister.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to a home regarding a stabbing on Thursday evening.

Police said when they arrived at the scene paramedics and firefighters were already performing CPR on a 9-year-old boy.

Officers said the boy’s 12-year-old sister had stabbed him before she woke up a parent to tell them what happened.

The 9-year-old was rushed to the hospital but later died, according to police.

Authorities said the 12-year-old was taken into custody and is currently being held at the Family Center for Juvenile Justice.

Tulsa police did not immediately identify the family involved but said their child crisis unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tpr. Giancarlo DiGenova-File photo
‘Innocent coincidence’ led to Vt. trooper’s suspension, lawyer says
File photo
Inmate at St. Albans prison seriously injured in fight
File photo
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
A Ferrisburgh church has closed its doors due to the dwindling number of parishioners, but the...
New purpose for Vermont church closed by lack of parishioners
Vermont was hit with a massive ice storm in January 1998. - File photo
Remembering Vermont’s big ice storm 25 years later

Latest News

Joe's Pond
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
Joe's Pond Rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
What started as a political novelty has devolved into a Republican party feud and deepening...
McCarthy close to becoming speaker in late-night vote
Police continue their investigation at a home where eight family members were found dead in...
Family of slain Utah family says husband took guns from home