Rep. Balint officially sworn in as first woman and member of LGBTQ to serve Vt.

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Representative Becca Balint was just officially sworn in, making history as the first woman and first member of the LGBTQ+ community to represent Vermont in Congress.

Balint says, “I am so very honored to represent the people of Vermont in Congress. I wouldn’t be here without the support of my family and all the people back home who believed in me,” said Rep. Balint (VT-AL). “Despite the dysfunction we witnessed this week from the GOP, Democrats are still ready to work with willing partners across the aisle to deliver results for working families and govern on behalf of all our constituents. My sense of purpose has only been reaffirmed through this uncertainty, and I am prepared to take on the challenges this Congress may bring.”

“I decided to run for Congress because working people in Vermont and across this country are struggling and they’re worried that democracy is at risk. I’m excited to work with my colleagues to make life for regular people easier and more affordable. With the rise in right wing extremism, it’s more critical than ever to stand up for democracy. This is a time for courage, and I promise to lead with the honesty, grit, and fight that Vermonters expect from their Representative. I look forward to working alongside House Democrats to defend democracy and essential freedoms for all Americans.”

