Vt. students can now participate in National Fish Art Contest

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Calling all Vermont students! Vermont is now host to a national wildlife contest.

Vermont Fish and Wildlife teamed up with Wildlife Forever to become a state host for the National Fish Art Contest.

Nationwide, the contest has had over 55,000 submissions from students in kindergarten through 12th grade, but Vermont has never had an organizer to make it easier to submit until now.

The contest uses art, science, and creative writing to foster connections with the outdoors and inspire the next generation to care for the environment.

Students will find a state fish, then research it, write an essay, and create an illustration. Vermont entries must feature a fish species that exists in state.

Corey Hart from Vermont Fish and Wildlife says, “We’re hoping that eventually we start having more teachers get excite about fishing because of the contest, and then become fishing instructors.” He adds, “Whether that happens remains to be seen. At the very least, students will have some fun researching for their Vermont species.”

Awards will be given for the top three in separate grade categories.

Submissions will be entirely online. You can find that information here.

