What To Do: Saturday, January 7

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday.

Pine Island Community Farm in Colchester is collecting Christmas trees today... for their goats! They’re asking folks to set their trees aside for the resident goats, who love the trees’ flavor. You can drop off your tree today between 10:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to support your local goats. Organizers ask that all decorations be removed.

Today is Mini Shred Madness at Killington Resort. Kids 13 and under with an interest or passion for shredding the park can compete for prizes in a friendly and fun environment. There will be tons of prizes and giveaways handed out. It’s $20 to register and you don’t need a season pass to compete. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. and the events run until the afternoon.

The Rutland Free Library is hosting Drag Story Hour this morning. From 11:00 a.m. until noon, join Emoji Nightmare and Katniss Everqueer, two of Vermont’s favorite drag artists, as they share stories about individuality, expression, and social responsibility. It’s an event designed to give kids positive role models and help them imagine a world where they can be whoever they want to be. The event is free and open to all.

The Washington Snowflyers are putting on their 7th Annual Vintage Snowmobile Rally today. From 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Lowery Road in Washington, check out their authentic antique rides. It’s free and open to the public. There will be food for sale, and trophies are handed out at 2:00 p.m.

The Jericho Town Library is hosting a sled dog meet and greet this afternoon. If you’ve ever read or watched “Balto,” and want to learn more about sled dogs, this is the perfect opportunity! Join them on the Jericho Town Green from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. to meet the pups and learn about their work. They’re very friendly and love making new pals. The event is free and open to all, but organizers ask that you please leave your own dogs at home.

UVM Women’s Ice Hockey is hosting a fun event for kids today. All kids 12 and under are invited to join the team for an afternoon of face painting, a bounce house, lawn games, and more at the Gutterson Fieldhouse from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Kids who participate will get a free ticket to the 5:00 p.m. game against Providence College upon arrival.

