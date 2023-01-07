BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have plenty of clouds today, but it will be otherwise pleasant with highs in the low to mid 30s. Skies will clear out tonight, with colder temperatures in the teens, which is closer to average for an early January night. High pressure will then bring a great day for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be back into the low 30s.

Quiet weather will continue Monday. It will be a nice day for outdoor winter activities, with highs in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the 20s. A cold front will come through Tuesday, with the chance for snow showers. This will be followed by quiet and colder weather for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 20s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the single digits and teens…more typical for mid-January.

