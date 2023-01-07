BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A cold front will bring some snow showers into Saturday morning. Patchy freezing fog is possible too, so some roads may be slick. Otherwise, the rest of Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. High pressure will then bring a great day for Sunday, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will be back into the low 30s.

Quiet weather will continue Monday. It will be a nice day for outdoor winter activities, with highs in the upper 30s. Lows will be in the 20s. A cold front will come through Tuesday, with the chance for snow showers. This will be followed by quiet and colder weather for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the 20s Wednesday through Friday, with lows in the single digits and teens…more typical for mid-January.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.