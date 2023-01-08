#13 UVM women’s hockey earns weekend sweep of #9 Providence

Two teams face off again on Friday
UVM celebrates a win over top-10 Providence
UVM celebrates a win over top-10 Providence(WCAX)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Jan. 7, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After posting a 2-0 shutout on Friday, the UVM women’s hockey team completed the weekend sweep of top-10 Providence on Saturday with a 4-1 win.

After the win, head coach Jim Plumer said he was happy how his team started fast, and stood tall down the stretch.

““Just really proud. We took some good shots. If you’re looking at this like a three-round boxing match, they [Providence] definitely landed some body blows, especially halfway through the second, halfway through the third,” he said. “But we bent, we didn’t break, so really proud of the resilience and the ability to get ourselves off to a good start.”

Lara Beecher had three goals across the two games. With Saturday’s win, goalie Jessie McPherson became the all-time wins leader in program history.

Essex native only East Coast skier to qualify
Larson to compete at Freeride Junior World Championship
