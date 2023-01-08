Distracted driving in wake of increased number of fatal crashes in 2022

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Earlier this week, we told you about the slight increase in fatalities on Vermont roads in 2022. Among the causes were driving impaired or not wearing a seatbelt, but VTrans says distraction is also playing a role.

In 2022, Vermont’s Agency of Transportation reported 73 fatal crashes, resulting in 76 deaths.

According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 3,000 people were killed in crashes involving a distracted driver in 2020.

Experts say at 55 miles per hour, taking five seconds to send or read a text is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes closed.

The Vt. Agency of Transportation says this is something they track, and distracted driving is not just looking at your cell phone.

“It’s all kinds of things, including just not having your mind on driving,” Bill Jenkins, a Law Enforcement Liaison with the Vermont State Highway Safety Office said. “You’re not paying attention to your speed, you’re not paying attention to how much you drank, you’re not paying attention to the curve in the road, you’re not paying attention to the weather conditions on some level. That gets you in trouble very quickly.”

Vermont banned the use of a handheld cell phone while driving back in 2014.

State officials say to make sure devices are out of sight and reach, and even suggest eating snacks before leaving to avoid distractions.

