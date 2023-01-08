Family-owned ski areas compete with corporate-backed resorts

Whaleback Ski Area
Whaleback Ski Area(WCAX)
By Sam Shinn
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - While some of Vermont’s ski areas are owned by big corporations like Vail, POWDR, or Alterra, others stay in the family.

Cochran’s Ski Area in Richmond still operates as a family-owned non-profit ski area.

Other non-profit ski hills in the state include Northeast Slopes in Corinth and Hard’Ack in St. Albans.

Cochran’s aims to offer up the opportunity to ski to anybody, regardless of their economic status.

Barbara Ann Cochran, a daughter of the hill’s founders and Olympic gold medalist, says they blow snow on 8 of their trails whenever possible, but increasingly warm winter weather makes it difficult for them to keep up with corporate-backed resorts.

However, she says, the goal for the area was never to make money.

Cochran says, “With these corporate places, the prices seem like they just keep going up and up. It’s incredible. But for us, our prices have actually come down, so I think that’s a big difference.” She adds, “There’s a lot of magic here.”

She says they also prioritize engaging with the community through various programs, like Ski Tots and after-school activities with local schools.

They’re running a camp over February break called Rippers and Racers to introduce the joy of ski racing. You can find more information here.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's Pond ice rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning
File photo
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
File photo
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
File photo
Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire

Latest News

Distracted Driving
Distracted driving among top causes for fatal crashes in 2022
Vt. Agricultural Agency works with Governor’s office to outline priorities
Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
What To Do: Sunday, January 8
Cat Show 2023
Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington