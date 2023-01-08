Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Cats from around the country and around the world have turned up to the The Fancy Felines cat show at the Hilton doubletree in South Burlington.

Organizers say 127 cats were registered this year. Even a couple cats from France and Switzerland came for the fun. Lots of cat breeds were in attendance but one that really caught our eye was the sheep-like Selkirk Rex. We talked with one of the breeders of this curly-haired kitty to learn more about where their fur came from.

“So, they originated from a stray cat from Montana she was returned from the shelter… she had an unusual coat. So, what they did was they gave her to a breeder to breed her Persian,” said Diane Bove a Selkirk Rex Breeder.

These felines sure have come a long way from being a stray. Now their unique coat wins them and their owners championship titles.

The cats will be at the Double Tree again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. For more information : https://cfa.org/blog/events/vermont-fancy-felines/

