Fancy Felines Cat Show 2023 in South Burlington

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:49 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -

Cats from around the country and around the world have turned up to the The Fancy Felines cat show at the Hilton doubletree in South Burlington.

Organizers say 127 cats were registered this year. Even a couple cats from France and Switzerland came for the fun. Lots of cat breeds were in attendance but one that really caught our eye was the sheep-like Selkirk Rex. We talked with one of the breeders of this curly-haired kitty to learn more about where their fur came from.

“So, they originated from a stray cat from Montana she was returned from the shelter… she had an unusual coat. So, what they did was they gave her to a breeder to breed her Persian,” said Diane Bove a Selkirk Rex Breeder.

These felines sure have come a long way from being a stray. Now their unique coat wins them and their owners championship titles.

The cats will be at the Double Tree again Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 pm. For more information : https://cfa.org/blog/events/vermont-fancy-felines/

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe's Pond ice rescue
Crews rescue two men and dog out of Joe’s Pond
File photo
5 Vt. utilities ask state regulators for rate hikes
File photo
What’s in a name? A look Inside Vt. dialect and pronunciation
File photo
Rutland marks 50-year anniversary of devastating fire
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning

Latest News

Fancy felines on display at the 2023 Cat Show in South Burlington
Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action
Suspect caught on camera as they stole from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.
Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning