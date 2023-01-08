Hungry goats want to help dispose of your old pine trees

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - A Colchester farm has an interesting way of recycling unwanted Christmas trees.

Each year pine island farms invites people from all over the state to drop off their Christmas trees to feed their goats.

Not only is it a tasty treat for them. The pine needles from the trees contain many nutrients.

The farm says they get close to 700 Christmas trees each year and the feed can last them until March.

The goats aren’t the only ones who love it, people bringing their trees like it too.

“I love goats, and everybody likes to come feed them and pet them. It’s such a nice thing, and it’s a good farm with a good mission. We’ve known about them for a long time and it’s lovely,” says mom Meghan Keepin.

People at the farm say although the drop off event is over. You still might be able to stop by and leave a few more trees for their hungry goats.

