Ring camera catches Windsor County burglars in action

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BETHEL, Vt. (WCAX) - A group of thieves caught on a homeowner’s surveillance camera Friday night. Vermont State Police responded to two reports of burglaries at properties in Barnard and Bethel.

The homes less than a 5 minute drive from eachother. Audio and video from one of the victim’s cameras outside the home captured the suspects.

From looking at the video it appears that there were at least 4 people involved. State Police say the suspects robbed both houses between the hours of 10 and 11:00pm Friday. No word yet on what was stolen but anyone with information or knowledge of the incidents is being asked to contact the police.

