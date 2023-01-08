Two separate businesses burglarized early Saturday morning

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are looking for someone who stole around 250 dollars from two Jeffersonville restaurants Saturday morning.

Officers were called by the owners of ‘My Favorite Things Restaurant’ in the early morning hours after they discovered somebody had broken into the business.

Upon arrival police discovered the suspect had actually broken into the ‘158 Main Street Restaurant’ first, which is located on the first floor of the building and stole about $150.00 from their cash register.

The suspect then went upstairs to My Favorite Things and then stole around $100.00 from their register.

The suspect is estimated to be approximately 5 feet 5 inches tall. Anyone that may recognize this person or have any information is asked to contact the State Police.

