UVM women’s basketball picks up second straight conference win

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After erasing an early deficit, the UVM women’s basketball team cruised to a 72-55 win over New Hampshire on Saturday.

First-year Paula Gonzalez led the way with a career-high 15 points, followed by Catherine Gilwee with 14, and Delaney Richason added 13 with three blocks.

After the win, the Catamounts said they hoped to keep momentum going after their thrilling win over Bryant earlier in the week.

“I think we saw a little of that in our last game on the road, not giving up and building confidence and getting back to what we did nicely in non-conference play,” head coach Alisa Kresge said. “To see them continue that into this game, and it wasn’t perfect, but two quarters holding them under 10 points is pretty good. If we continue that mentality defensively, I like our chances.”

“We’re starting to play more confident and back to our old self,” Gilwee, a Shelburne native, said. “In the non-conference, we didn’t care who we were playing against, we just went out there and played hard, and that’s what we have to get back to.”

“I think it’s good where we had a game where we could go out on top and be confident,” Richason said. “It will be good for us, we can’t get too high and we can’t get too low when we don’t do well. We need to take it, learn from it, and take it into the next game.”

