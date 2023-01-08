Vt. Agricultural Agency works with Governor’s office to outline priorities

(WCAX)
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 7:07 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - With the new legislative session officially kicked off, it’s time to take a new look at agricultural priorities at the state level.

Vermont’s Agency of Agricultural is working with the Governor’s office to outline some priorities they hope to hit, starting with aid for dairy farmers through the Dairy Margin Coverage Program, which includes a reimbursement to farmers for various costs.

They hope to secure more funding for that program, and are also looking at how to support on-farm businesses.

Diane Bothfeld from the Agency says, “Farmers are doing things, and they are adding these businesses.” She says they are figuring out “what is this, still a farm, not a farm, what do we have here and what can we do to assist farmers for that.”

A priority they consistently look to cover is issues around water quality, and the agency says that is no different this year.

