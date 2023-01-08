What To Do: Sunday, January 8

Let's take a look at what to do in our region.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday.

The Vermont Fancy Felines Cat Show continues today in Burlington. At the Doubletree on Williston Road, you can see up to 35 beautiful cat breeds compete for Best in Show. There’s even a cat parade and vendors selling cat-related items, as well as many opportunities to learn about different types of cats. It runs from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and costs $10 for adults and $7 for seniors/students.

Or you could check out the Casella Resource Rover at Stowe Resort. It’s an interactive educational tool to help teach people about recycling and sustainability. The display is made from a repurposed shipping container and has games and interactive displays. You can check it out for free between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., and the display will be up until Monday. It’s located at Stowe Resort at the base of the Over Easy Gondola.

The Northeast Fiddlers Association is hosting a jam this afternoon. At the Capital City Grange in Berlin from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. you can enjoy their tunes, and even join in. Any fiddling member of the public, or fiddling-loving person, is welcome to take part in this traditional and historical event. It’s free and open to all.

The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival continues its Larger Than Life series today with a screening of “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am.” This documentary explores the legendary author’s life and work, which largely focuses on race, history, and the human condition. The screening starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Town Hall Theater in Middlebury. Tickets are $18 and the series will continue throughout the next several weekends.

The Woodstock Film Series continues today at Billings Farm. There will be a 3:00 p.m. screening of “Ruth Stone’s Vast Library of the Female Mind,” a documentary about Ruth Stone, a poet from Goshen, by a filmmaker from Norwich. The screening is followed by a Q&A with the Vermont filmmaker and series curator. It costs $15 and is open to all.

And you can learn to curl in Rutland! There’s a clinic at the Giorgetti Arena from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. You can learn the fundamentals of curling, including stone delivery, sweeping, and the basic rules of the game. Once you complete the workshop you’ll be eligible to join a winter curling league in the town. It costs $20 and is aimed at adults who are looking to learn a new winter sport.

