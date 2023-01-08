YCQM JAN. 8, 2023

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 8, 2023 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week on You Can Quote Me we look back at the Ice Storm of ‘98.

A weather event many will never forget. 25 years later we dig into the WCAX archives and find out what we’ve learned from it.

Plus, 50 years since the worst fire in Rutland’s history. We’ve uncovered new video from the Berwick Hotel inferno of 1973.

Deadly car collisions are on the rise, we look into the crash data.

And also - inauguration day recap. The governor’s vision for Vermont.

